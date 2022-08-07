Russia's Gazprom says it will ship 41.3mcm of gas to Europe on Sunday
Russia's Gazprom said it was shipping 41.3 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, versus 41.6 mcm on Saturday.
