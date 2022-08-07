Russia's Gazprom says it will ship 41.3mcm of gas to Europe on Sunday

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Russia's Gazprom said it was shipping 41.3 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, versus 41.6 mcm on Saturday.

