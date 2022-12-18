Russia's defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine operation

Reuters
18 December, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 09:19 am

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia February 14, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the country's troops involved in Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

"The head of the Russian military flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow calls its invasion in Ukraine a "special military operation" to "demilitarise" and "denazify" its neighbour. Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked act of conquest.

The ministry said in the statement that Shoigu spoke with troops "on the frontline" and at a "command post." However, it was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if Shoigu had visited Ukraine itself.

A short video posted with the statement showed Shoigu in a military helicopter and a couple of aerial shots of empty swaths of land.

The announcement comes a day after Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the country's top brass, including Shoigu, seeking proposals on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed

The conflict, Europe's deadliest since World War Two, has killed thousands, displaced millions, and turned cities to rubble.

