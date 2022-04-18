Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default: Medvedev

Europe

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 01:58 pm

Related News

Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default: Medvedev

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 01:58 pm
Deputy Chairman of Russia&#039;s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Picture taken January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Picture taken January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS

Russia's foreign payments default may entail hyperinflation in Europe and its own default, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday (17 April). 

Commenting on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's words that Russia's default is a matter of time, he noted, "Well, please try" and pointed to "two obvious things", reports news agency TASS. 

"Russia's default may entail Europe's default, both moral and, quite possibly, tangible," he wrote on his Telegram channel, as, in his words, the European Union's financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence.

Moreover, the European Union's authorities should expect "a strong gratitude from rank and file Europeans for the hyperinflation that cannot be blamed on vile Russians, for the lack of elementary foods in shops and for the influx of refugees, which will provoke a wave of force crimes," he wrote. "In this case, the people in Brussels will have to change their rhetoric. Otherwise, stinky fires of tyres will be burning in the streets of European cities in the glory of Maidan heroes."

As for von der Leyen's statements, they "are not about the sufferings of emaciated people, not about the end of the special military operation, not about the long-hoped for peace in Ukraine, but about Russia's foreign payments default," he noted.

"That's what they have been dreaming of! This is the European Union's core strategy. This is what the masochists from Brussels and their overseas playmates really want," he added.

In an interview with Bild am Sonntag, von der Leyen said that the Western sanctions are shaking Russia's economy, with hundreds of large companies and thousands of experts leaving Russia and its GDP expected to drop by 11% Russia's default, in her words, is a matter of time.

According to the Russian finance ministry, Russia's foreign debt was $59.5 bln as of February 1, 2022, including $38.97 bln in foreign bonded loans. Currently, Russia has 15 bonded loans with a maturity period from 2002 to 2047.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that Russian will repay its debts in foreign currencies only when its currency assets are unblocked. In case of refusal or the lack on response from agent banks, Russia will repay and service its foreign liabilities in rubles.

In this case, however, its will be a meaningful change in the terms of servicing Russia's debt under bonded loans, which, most likely, will be interpreted as a default.

Russia's authorities have repeatedly stressed that there are no actual grounds for Russia's default and such situation could be created only artificially.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Russia / Ukraine crisis / Europe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

1h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

3h | Brands
During Covid-19, hundreds of bodegas collapsed and if the switch to online shopping proves a structural change, many more will be in trouble. Photo: Bloomberg

Don’t call it a convenience store: The New York bodega is so much more

2h | Panorama
As a result of rapid climate change, flash floods and rising sea levels have been increasingly affecting the country. Photo: Mumit M

‘Adaptation plan should consider the changing social affairs and production system’ 

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

16h | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

17h | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

17h | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

6
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots