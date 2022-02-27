Russians enter Ukraine's second-largest city, fighting reported

Participants walk past a mural depicting Soviet actor Leonid Bykov during the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate the patriotic spirit of local residents amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 5, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Russian forces have entered Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, local officials say.

The head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said that light military vehicles had "broke into the city", reports the BBC.

Russian forces pushing into Kharkiv pic.twitter.com/XxV2ah7SQZ— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 27, 2022

Prior to his statements, footage had appeared to show some Russian military cars driving around/

Sinegubov has urged residents to stay inside, saying Russian troops appeared to be in the city centre.

"Do not leave shelters! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the enemy. Civilians are asked not to take to the streets."

There have been reports of fighting in the streets of Kharkiv.

Social media footage appears to show some Russian units in the city. There are also pictures appearing to show at least two Russian "Tiger" vehicles on fire in the city.