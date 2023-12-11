Russians banned from travel to hand over passports within five days

Europe

Reuters
11 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 05:12 pm

Related News

Russians banned from travel to hand over passports within five days

After the travel ban is lifted, the passport could be returned.

Reuters
11 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 05:12 pm
Russian passports are pictured at Goznak printing factory in Moscow, Russia July 11, 2019. REUTERS
Russian passports are pictured at Goznak printing factory in Moscow, Russia July 11, 2019. REUTERS

Russians who have been banned from travelling abroad will have to hand over their passports to authorities within five days after being notified, according to a government decree that comes into force on Monday.

According to the Russian law, authorities can impose a travel ban on conscripts, employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB), convicts, or people who have access to state secrets or "information of special importance," among others.

The returned passport will be stored by the authorities that issued it, such as the interior ministry or the foreign ministry authorities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After the travel ban is lifted, the passport could be returned upon completing an application, according to the government decree.

Those whose right to travel was temporarily limited on the basis of conscription for military or alternative civilian service will have to additionally provide a military ID with a proof that they completed service, the resolution says.

In March, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources close to the matter, that Russia's security services were confiscating the passports of senior officials and state company executives to prevent overseas travel.

World+Biz

Russia / Passport / Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

4h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

4h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

2h | TBS Round Table
Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

2h | TBS Round Table
Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

3h | Tech Talk
Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

6h | Tech Talk