Russian troops seize city of Berdyansk

The southern Ukrainian coastal city of Berdyansk is now in Russian control, according to its mayor.

Russian troops entered the city around 15:50 local time on Sunday, and were seen roaming the city's centre shortly after, Mayor Alexander Svidlo said in a Facebook video, reports the BBC.

The Russians, he said, "informed us that all administrative buildings were under their control and that they were taking control of the executive committee building".

"But under the control of armed men, I consider this proposal unacceptable. So we, as all members of the operational headquarters, left the building of the executive committee," he said.

The city on the Black Sea contains a small naval base and is home to about 100,000 Ukrainians.