Russian troops damage Kherson TV centre, infrastructure

A views shows houses and a pylon with high-voltage wires damaged during Russian military attacks in the village of Osokorivka, in Kherson region, Ukraine November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russian troops retreating from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have blown up part of a television broadcasting centre and damaged heating and power infrastructure, reports from the region said on Thursday.

"Today, during the day, Russian troops blew up the broadcasting centre of Kherson television," said the website IMI, one of two outlets reporting the development, quoting residents. "According to our contacts the (television) tower remained intact."

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the Russians were also destroying communications infrastructure.

"The Russian Federation is looting our museums in the temporarily occupied territories, removing Wi-Fi routers from homes and physically abusing our people. It is hopeless civilizational backwardness," she wrote on Telegram.

Kherson region's Ukrainian-appointed governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said on Telegram that Russian troops had "taken away public equipment, damaged power lines and wanted to leave a trap behind them".