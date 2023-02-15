Russian student under house arrest for Instagram story criticising war in Ukraine

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 12:55 pm

Olesya Krivtsova. Photo: Collected
A university student in Russia has been placed under house arrest with an electronic tag on her leg for criticising the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Olesya Krivtsova, a 20-year-old student at the Northern Federal University was charged with justifying terrorism and discrediting the Russian military, and faces up to 10 years in prison along with being added to the government's list of terrorists and extremists, reports the BBC.

She was apprehended for anti-war posts on social media including one related to the explosion on the bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea in October last year.

Under house arrest, she is banned from talking on the phone and going online.

"I posted an Instagram story about the bridge, reflecting on how Ukrainians were happy with what had happened," she told the BBC.

She added she also shared a friend's post about the war.

Recalling her detention, Olesya Krivtsova said that she was talking on the phone with her mother when she heard the front door opening and police officials storming in.

"They (the police) took away my phone and shouted at me to lie on the floor," she said.

"I never imagined anyone could get such a long prison sentence for posting something on the internet," she added.

The BBC report added that authorities expected total unflinching support for the offensive in Ukraine, and Russians who don't remain silent face laws for punishing dissent.  It said that public criticism of the special military operation- which also includes reposting other people's criticism - was dangerous.  Krivtsova's case is not the first time that Russians condemning the war in Ukraine faced severe consequences.

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

