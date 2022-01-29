Russian population falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop

Europe

Russian population falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop

The country's ongoing demographic woes have been exacerbated the pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Women with protective masks, widely used as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk across Red Square near the St. Basil&#039;s Cathedral in central Moscow, Russia March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Women with protective masks, widely used as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk across Red Square near the St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, Russia March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Russia's population declined by more than one million people in 2021, the country's statistics agency Rosstat reported Friday, a historic drop not seen since the
collapse of the Soviet Union.

The country's ongoing demographic woes have been exacerbated the pandemic and Rosstat figures showed that more than 660,000 with coronavirus had died since the beginning of the pandemic.

