Russian parliament votes to exit European Court of Human Rights

Europe

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 06:36 pm

Related News

Russian parliament votes to exit European Court of Human Rights

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 06:36 pm
Russian lawmakers attend a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia on 16 January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Russian lawmakers attend a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia on 16 January 2020. Photo: Reuters

The Russian State Duma on Tuesday passed a pair of bills ending the European Court of Human Rights' jurisdiction in Russia, after Russia announced plans to exit the court amid the conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian parliament approved two bills, one removing the country from the court's jurisdiction and a second setting on 15 March as the cut-off point, with rulings against Russia made after that date not to be implemented.

Appeals to the ECHR had become a last resort for plaintiffs in several high-profile cases that had been rejected by Russian courts. In 2017, the court ordered Moscow to pay compensation to survivors of the 2004 Beslan school siege, who alleged failings on the part of the security services.

On 15 March, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to expel Russia from the organisation, of which the ECHR is part, in response to Russia's deployment of troops to Ukraine in February.

Russia has said that it independently decided to leave the Council of Europe, with former President Dmitry Medvedev saying that Russia's exit from the organisation represented an opportunity to restore the death penalty, which the Council of Europe's rules prohibit.

World+Biz

Russia / European Court of Human Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

6h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

8h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

21m | Videos
Do's and don'ts during a fire accident

Do's and don'ts during a fire accident

2h | Videos
What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

9h | Videos
How to save yourself from hydrogen peroxide

How to save yourself from hydrogen peroxide

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata