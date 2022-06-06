Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected

Reuters
06 June, 2022, 09:55 am
Russia's state news agency RIA late on Sunday quoted a ministry representative as saying that the site was down but users' personal data were protected

Reuters
06 June, 2022, 09:55 am
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words &quot;Cyber Attack&quot;, binary codes, and Russian and Ukrainian flags, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes, and Russian and Ukrainian flags, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The website of Russia's Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities appeared to have been hacked, with an internet search for the site leading to a "Glory to Ukraine" sign in Ukrainian.

Russia's state news agency RIA late on Sunday quoted a ministry representative as saying that the site was down but users' personal data were protected.

RIA said that other media had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data. Reuters was not able to ascertain which media outlets were being cited by the RIA.

Many Russian state-owned companies and news organisations have suffered sporadic hacking attempts since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Hacking attacks in early May kept video-hosting site RuTube offline for three days and altered satellite television menus in Moscow on Victory Day, when Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

Separately, Ukraine's UNIAN news agency reported on Sunday that the broadcast of the Ukraine-Wales soccer match by OLL.TV online was temporarily hacked. Reuters was not able to verify that report.

Moscow says it is carrying out a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and Western countries dismiss Russia's claims as a pretext to invade.

