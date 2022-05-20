Russian gas flows to Finland to stop on Saturday, says Gasum

A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed Finnish and Russian flag colours in this illustration taken April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Flows of Russian gas to neighbouring Finland will stop on Saturday morning, Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum said in a statement on Friday.

"On the afternoon of Friday May 20, Gazprom Export informed Gasum that natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract will be cut on Saturday 21 May at 04.00 (GMT)", Gasum said.

The company will continue to supply gas to Finnish customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline.

"We have been carefully preparing for this situation and provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months," Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen said.