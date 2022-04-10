Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military convoy

Reuters
10 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 01:33 pm

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military convoy

Reuters
10 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 01:33 pm
A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which was hit by a missile according to city officials, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 1, 2022. Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which was hit by a missile according to city officials, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 1, 2022. Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS

Russian attack helicopters have destroyed a convoy of Ukraine's armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft warfare, the news agency Interfax reported on Sunday, citing Russia's defence ministry.

"Attack helicopters KA-52 ... destroyed weapons and military equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine," the agency cited the ministry as saying in a statement.

Ukrainian military officials were not immediately available for comment. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.

The news agency said the ministry published video footage of attack KA-52 helicopters flying at extremely low altitude, launching missiles and firing from guns at ground targets.

The location and the timing of the attack was not specified.

