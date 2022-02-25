Russian forces are in Kyiv, say Ukrainian officials

Europe

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 02:55 pm

Related News

Russian forces are in Kyiv, say Ukrainian officials

Ukraine said that Russia has bombed 33 civilian sites in 24 hours

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 02:55 pm
Screengrab from Twitter
Screengrab from Twitter

Russian operatives are now in Kyiv, Ukraine officials have confirmed in a tweet.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said "the enemy" were in the district of Obolon.

Earlier gunfire in the Ukrainian capital was reported.

Social media videos are showing what appears to be Russian tanks driving through Obolon, an area just north of Kyiv's city centre. The videos appear to have been taken by locals in their homes. 

The Ukrainian army said armed forces are engaged in fighting in the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in Dymer and Ivankiv, where a large number of Russian armoured vehicles have advanced.

A post on the official Facebook page of the Ukrainian armed forces said forces "continued to resist" Russian forces northwest of the capital.

The post added that troops had destroyed a bridge on the border of the Teteriv River to impede the further advancement of Russian forces.

It added that troops were still holding on to an airfield on the outskirts of the city - which could become a springboard for the Russian army into Kyiv if Russian troops were to seize it.

Russia's military forces are targeting dozens of civilian sites, an official at Ukraine's Interior Ministry has said.

"The Russians say they are not striking civilian objects, but 33 civilian sites have been hit over the last 24 hours," Vadym Denysenko told the Reuters news agency.

World+Biz

kyiv / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

3h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

3h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused