Russian forces are in Kyiv, say Ukrainian officials

Russian operatives are now in Kyiv, Ukraine officials have confirmed in a tweet.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said "the enemy" were in the district of Obolon.

❗️увага



На Оболоні ворожа ДРГ.

Просимо громадян повідомляти про пересування техніки!

Виготовляти коктейлі «Молотова», знешкоджувати окупанта!

Мирним мешканцям - бути обережними! Не покидати оселі! February 25, 2022

Earlier gunfire in the Ukrainian capital was reported.

Social media videos are showing what appears to be Russian tanks driving through Obolon, an area just north of Kyiv's city centre. The videos appear to have been taken by locals in their homes.

The Ukrainian army said armed forces are engaged in fighting in the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in Dymer and Ivankiv, where a large number of Russian armoured vehicles have advanced.

A post on the official Facebook page of the Ukrainian armed forces said forces "continued to resist" Russian forces northwest of the capital.

The post added that troops had destroyed a bridge on the border of the Teteriv River to impede the further advancement of Russian forces.

It added that troops were still holding on to an airfield on the outskirts of the city - which could become a springboard for the Russian army into Kyiv if Russian troops were to seize it.

Russia's military forces are targeting dozens of civilian sites, an official at Ukraine's Interior Ministry has said.

"The Russians say they are not striking civilian objects, but 33 civilian sites have been hit over the last 24 hours," Vadym Denysenko told the Reuters news agency.