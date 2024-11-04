Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines: Ukraine

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 12:08 pm

Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines: Ukraine

There were no injuries in the attack, which came in waves and approached the city from different directions, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 12:08 pm
Tracers and searchlights are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen search and fire at a drone during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 3, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Tracers and searchlights are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen search and fire at a drone during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 3, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Russian air attack on Kyiv damaged buildings, roads and several power lines in the city, the capital's military administration said early on Sunday, after the military said air defences were trying to repel a drone attack.

There were no injuries in the attack, which came in waves and approached the city from different directions, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Popko said there was no fire, amending the administration's earlier account that emergency crews had been dispatched to the site of a fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district that it said had been caused by the attack.

It was Russia's second drone attack on Kyiv in as many nights. According to preliminary information, all of the attack drones were destroyed, Popko added. It was not immediately clear how many drones were launched at Kyiv.

Falling drone debris damaged an entrance and windows of at least five buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, including a hostel and windows in an office building, Popko said.

The military posted several photos on Telegram showing a blown-out entrance to a building, damaged windows in another and power lines lying on the road.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing blasts and seeing plumes of smoke rising from above residential buildings.

Shevchenkivskyi district near Kyiv's centre is a busy area with a cluster of universities, restaurants and tourist attractions. Holosiivskyi district is home to a large national park. Both districts lie on the western bank of the Dnipro River.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and the vast majority of the eastern half of Ukraine were intermittently under air raid alerts for most of the night, according to alerts issued on social media by the Ukrainian military.

 

