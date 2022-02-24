Russian convoy crosses into southern Ukraine
Ukraine said Russian military columns have also crossed in the north from Belarus and from Russia in the east
Ukraine's border guard service, the DPSU, has released photos of what it says is a Russian military convoy crossing into southern Ukraine from the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.
The DPSU says Russian troops fired artillery shells before sending their military vehicles across, reports the BBC.
