Russian convoy crosses into southern Ukraine

Russian T-72B3 main battle tanks drive during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia, 27 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Ukraine's border guard service, the DPSU, has released photos of what it says is a Russian military convoy crossing into southern Ukraine from the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The DPSU says Russian troops fired artillery shells before sending their military vehicles across, reports the BBC.

Ukraine said Russian military columns have also crossed in the north from Belarus and from Russia in the east.