Russian-controlled region of Ukraine will start using rouble, official says

Europe

Reuters
28 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 02:21 pm

Related News

Russian-controlled region of Ukraine will start using rouble, official says

The official, Kirill Stremousov, said that the transition to the Russian rouble will take up to four months, during which time it will circulate alongside Ukraine's official currency

Reuters
28 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 02:21 pm
A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture taken March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration/File Photo
A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture taken March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration/File Photo

Ukraine's southern Kherson region will start using the Russian rouble from May 1, an official from a pro-Russian committee which styles itself as the region's "military-civil administration" told Russian news agency RIA.

The official, Kirill Stremousov, said that the transition to the Russian rouble will take up to four months, during which time it will circulate alongside Ukraine's official currency - the hryvnia, RIA reported.

On Tuesday, Russia said it had gained full control of the Kherson region, which is strategically important as it provides part of the land link between the Crimea peninsula and Russian-backed separatist areas in the east.

Local authorities in Ukraine say Russia has appointed its own mayor in the city of Kherson and taken over the regional headquarters, the first big urban center to be seized after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 Feb.

World+Biz

Rouble / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

2h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

4h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

4h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

6h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

22h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

22h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

22h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access