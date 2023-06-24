Russian army says will 'guarantee safety' of Wagner fighters who stop rebelling

A Russian service member stands next to a mobile recruitment center for military service under contract in Rostov-on-Don, Russia September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

The Russian army on Saturday said it would "guarantee the safety" of Wagner mercenaries who stop rebelling against Moscow's military leadership.

"We are appealing to the fighters of assault squads of PMC Wagner. You were deceived into (Wagner chief's Yevgeny) Prigozhin's criminal venture and participation in an armed rebellion," the army said in a statement. It called on the fighters to ask for help to return to "places of permanent deployment."

"We ask you to show reason and get in touch with representatives of Russia's defence ministry or law enforcement. We guarantee safety for all."