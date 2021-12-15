Russia yet to hand over all data for Covid vaccine's WHO approval - Kremlin

Europe

Reuters
15 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 12:38 pm

Related News

Russia yet to hand over all data for Covid vaccine's WHO approval - Kremlin

Russia has approved four vaccines for use domestically and no other shots are available for use in the country. Some Russians have taken to travelling abroad to get vaccinated

Reuters
15 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 12:38 pm
FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Russia has still not handed over all the information needed for its flagship Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to be approved by the World Health Organisation because of differences in regulatory standards, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Moscow rushed to approve the Sputnik V shot for domestic use last year, but it has still not been certified by either the WHO or the European Medicines Agency, the EU's drug regulator.

Asked what was causing the delay, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the certification process was under way.

"There is indeed some information that needs to be provided for certification that we have not yet provided because we had a different understanding of what exactly the information should be and how it should be presented," he said.

"We have different standards and so on. So we are gradually adapting to these requirements and we hope for a positive result from this work."

Russia has approved four vaccines for use domestically and no other shots are available for use in the country. Some Russians have taken to travelling abroad to get vaccinated.

World+Biz

Covid / WHO / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

4h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

18h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

18h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

22h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?