Russia, Western nations row at UN over Belarus migrant crisis

Europe

Reuters
12 November, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 10:15 am

Related News

Russia, Western nations row at UN over Belarus migrant crisis

Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the United States and Britain raised the migrant crisis during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body

Reuters
12 November, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 10:15 am
Electric poles are are seen during the morning hours near the road that links the border village of Bialowieza to Hajnowka during the migrant crisis on the Belarusian - Polish border near Hajnowka, Poland, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Electric poles are are seen during the morning hours near the road that links the border village of Bialowieza to Hajnowka during the migrant crisis on the Belarusian - Polish border near Hajnowka, Poland, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Russia traded barbs with Western members of the UN Security Council on Thursday over a crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, with Russia's deputy UN envoy suggesting his European colleagues have "masochist inclinations."

Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the United States and Britain raised the migrant crisis during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body.

"We condemn the orchestrated instrumentalisation of human beings whose lives and wellbeing have been put in danger for political purposes by Belarus, with the objective of destabilizing neighboring countries and the European Union's external border and diverting attention away from its own increasing human rights violations," they said in a statement.

They described the Belarusian approach as "unacceptable," and accused President Alexander Lukashenko of becoming a threat to regional stability and called for a "strong international reaction" to hold Belarus accountable, pledging "to discuss further measures that we can take."

The EU says Belarus is encouraging thousands fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross into Poland and other neighboring countries to retaliate for EU sanctions.

Belarus has warned the crisis could escalate into a military confrontation, while Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia said Belarus posed a serious threat to European security.

Russia's deputy UN Ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, told reporters ahead of the council meeting that he believed his Western council colleagues "have some kind of masochist inclinations because to raise this topic, which is a total shame for the EU, in front of us would be very brave."

When asked if Russia or Belarus were helping move the migrants to the Polish border, Polyanskiy said: "No, absolutely not." He added that not all problems needed to be tackled by the Security Council. Russia is a council veto-power so can shield Belarus from any possible attempts to impose UN sanctions.

Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the United States and Britain said: "We will remain united and determined to protect the EU against these hybrid operations by Belarusian authorities."

World+Biz

Europe / Russia / Belarus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

18h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills