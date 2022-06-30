Russia warns West: Don't take your assets in our country for granted

Europe

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 11:05 am

Related News

Russia warns West: Don't take your assets in our country for granted

In a combative media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that Russia was prepared to "act accordingly" if the West decided to use Russia's frozen state assets - chief among them being around $300 billion of central bank foreign currency reserves

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 11:05 am
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russia hinted on Wednesday that it had not dropped the idea of seizing Western-owned assets and businesses in the country, as a top official sharply criticised governments that have hit Moscow with sanctions.

In a combative media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that Russia was prepared to "act accordingly" if the West decided to use Russia's frozen state assets - chief among them being around $300 billion of central bank foreign currency reserves.

The use of the funds "will be interpreted by us as an unlawful and defiantly unfriendly attack, giving us the right to take retaliatory actions to protect our interests," she said on Wednesday.

Top Western officials, including European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, have suggested seizing the frozen reserves to help fund Ukraine's reconstruction after the war. 

Zakharova called the West's move to freeze the assets - imposed in response to Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 Feb - a violation of international law.

"We should not forget about the foreign assets of Western countries, businesses and citizens who are located on the territory of our country," she said.

If the West failed to adhere to the principles of democracy, an open economy, private property and judicial independence, then "we will recognise this and act accordingly," Zakharova added.

Dozens of international companies including oil giant BP, French carmaker Renault, and McDonald's have mothballed operations there since Moscow began what it calls its "special military operation" and the subsequent imposition of tough Western sanctions.

Russian lawmakers in May gave initial approval to a bill that would allow the government to nationalise the assets of Western companies that have left, though it is not on the statute books yet.

World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine crisis / Western-owned assets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

2h | Interviews
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

4h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

22h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

3h | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

15h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

15h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years