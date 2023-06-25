Russia urges Moscow residents to avoid key highway until 0700 GMT

Reuters
25 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 02:37 pm

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group walk during a stop on M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia&#039;s southern cities, with smoke from a burning fuel tank at an oil depot seen in the background, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group walk during a stop on M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, with smoke from a burning fuel tank at an oil depot seen in the background, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Russia's Federal Road Agency urged residents of the Moscow region on Sunday to refrain from travelling along the M-4 "Don" major expressway until 10 a.m. (0700 GMT).

The agency had said earlier in the day on the Telegram messaging app, in a post now deleted, that traffic restrictions on the highway in the Moscow and Tula regions remained.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who had advanced most of the way to Moscow on Saturday then halted their approach, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed.

