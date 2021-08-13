Russia tells BBC journalist to go home in row with Britain: State TV

13 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 05:31 pm

Russia tells BBC journalist to go home in row with Britain: State TV

Rossiya-24 said Russian authorities had decided against renewing Rainsford's accreditation to work as a foreign journalist in Moscow beyond the end of this month when her existing visa expires

Highlights: 

  • Russia gives BBC reporter until end of month to leave
  • Says de facto expulsion is in response to UK actions
  • Accuses Britain of mistreating Russian media on its soil
  • Move signals a further slide in UK-Russia ties

Russia has told a BBC journalist working in Moscow to leave the country by the end of this month in retaliation for what it called London's discrimination against Russian journalists working in Britain, state TV reported late on Thursday.

In an unusual move that signals a further deterioration in already poor ties between London and Moscow, the Rossiya-24 TV channel said that Sarah Rainsford, one of the British broadcaster's two English-language Moscow correspondents, would be going home in what it called "a symbolic deportation."

The step, which amounts to a de facto expulsion, follows a crackdown before parliamentary elections in September on Russian-language media at home whom the authorities judge to be backed by malign foreign interests intent on stoking unrest.

Rossiya-24 said Russian authorities had decided against renewing Rainsford's accreditation to work as a foreign journalist in Moscow beyond the end of this month when her existing visa expires.

The move was in retaliation for London not renewing or issuing visas to Russian journalists working in Britain, it said.

The channel cited Britain's treatment of state-backed Russian broadcaster RT and of online state news outlet Sputnik, saying neither could get accredited in Britain to cover international events.

"Sarah Rainsford is going home. According to our experts, this correspondent of the Moscow's BBC bureau will not have her visa extended because Britain, in the media sphere, has crossed all our red lines," Rossiya-24 said.

"The expulsion of Sarah Rainsford is our symmetrical response," it said.

The BBC said it was not commenting on the story. Rainsford did not reply to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said she would comment on the matter once Rainsford had done so.

The British embassy in Moscow declined immediate comment.

Rainsford, a Russian speaker, is an experienced BBC foreign correspondent who has also done stints in Havana, Istanbul and Madrid.

