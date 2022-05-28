Russia shows off Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch at sea

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 03:00 pm

The missile was fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea

The Russian Navy&#039;s guided missile cruiser Moskva sails back into a harbour after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea, in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak/File Photo
The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails back into a harbour after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea, in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak/File Photo

Russia successfully test-fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile over a distance of about 1,000 km (625 miles), the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The missile was fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea, it said. Video released by the ministry showed the missile being fired from a ship and blazing into the sky on a steep trajectory.

President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted previous test-launches of the Zircon from warships and submarines in the past year.

Russia's military has suffered heavy losses of men and equipment during its three-month invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation", but it has continued to stage high-profile weapons tests to remind the world of its prowess in missile technology.

Last month it test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile, the Sarmat, capable of carrying 10 or more warheads and striking the United States.

