Russia should use advanced weapons in Ukraine, Shoigu says

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 09:46 pm

FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with officials of the Defence Ministry in an unknown location, in this still image taken from video released on November 9, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with officials of the Defence Ministry in an unknown location, in this still image taken from video released on November 9, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's defence minister said on Wednesday that the armed forces should use new advanced weapons systems in the conflict in Ukraine.

"It is necessary to continue the modernisation and creation of promising systems with their subsequent use during the special military operation," Sergei Shoigu said at a defence ministry meeting of senior generals.

Shoigu, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, did not specify which advanced weapons should be used, though he said he wanted to discuss with the generals new ways of improving artillery and missile attacks.

"New ways of using them in combat are being tested," Shoigu said, without giving specifics.

In Ukraine, Shoigu said, counter-battery fire was being improved by using long-range rocket systems such as Tornado-S and high-power "Malka" artillery systems.

"This makes it possible to effectively hit foreign rocket and artillery systems," Shoigu said. His comments were shown on state television.

The conflict in Ukraine, likely the deadliest in Europe since World War Two, has killed tens of thousands on both sides and raised fears of a much broader conflict between the U.S.-led NATO alliance and Russia.

