Russia sees no chance for talks with Ukraine given Kiev's position: Lavrov

Europe

BSS/AFP
11 March, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 10:46 am

Related News

Russia sees no chance for talks with Ukraine given Kiev's position: Lavrov

BSS/AFP
11 March, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 10:46 am
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with heads of foreign media outlets in Moscow, Russia, February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with heads of foreign media outlets in Moscow, Russia, February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Russia currently sees no opportunity to engage with Ukraine because of Kiev's position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have been saying that we are not dodging negotiations not because we have been imploring them to negotiate. At the moment, we see no chance for holding talks, but we have simply been underscoring this amid a non-stop wave of statements to the effect of `how bad it is that Russia is reluctant to engage'," Russia's top diplomat said in an interview with the "Bolshaya Igra" ("The Great Game") public affairs program on Channel One television.

"Has anyone read what [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky has been saying? Does anyone remember the decree he signed back in September banning any talks?", Russia's top diplomat wondered as he referred to Zelensky's refusal to negotiate with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"You must have heard the latest statements. (CIA Director - TASS) Bill Burns for some reason said yesterday that Russia shows no signs of backing down. Well, is Zelensky showing signs of backing down?", Lavrov asked rhetorically.

 According to the Russian foreign minister, Zelensky stated simultaneously with Burns that he would never sit down at the negotiating table with Putin, that Ukraine would have its victory no matter what, and that he had allies elsewhere and other venues where he would decide his country's future.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

17m | Tech
Photo: TBS

Apple debuts yellow iPhone 14 to boost interest until new model

32m | Tech
Photo: TBS

OnePlus 11 5G: A step in the right direction

52m | Tech
Illustration: TBS

Torjoni: Government launched a national browser

1h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

47m | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

14h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

15h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway