Russia says six warships are heading to Black Sea for drills: Ifax

Europe

Reuters
08 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 05:05 pm

Marines of the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy train in the zone of obstacles during military exercises at the Khmelevka firing ground in the Kaliningrad region, Russia, 24 November, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Six Russian warships are heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday, in what it said was a pre-planned movement of military resources.

Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets in January and February, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during a standoff with the West.

