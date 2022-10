Smoke rises after a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia has launched new strikes against military and energy targets in Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Wednesday.

It added that "all designated targets were hit".