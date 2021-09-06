Russia responsible for cyber attacks on parliament, says German foreign ministry

Europe

Reuters
06 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 06:04 pm

Related News

Russia responsible for cyber attacks on parliament, says German foreign ministry

"The German government has reliable information according to which ghost writer activities can be attributed to cyber protagonists of the Russian state or Russia's GRU military intelligence (service)," said a spokesperson

Reuters
06 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 06:04 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Russia is responsible for a renewed cyber attack on the German parliament, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in Berlin told journalists on Monday.

"The German government has reliable information according to which ghost writer activities can be attributed to cyber protagonists of the Russian state or Russia's GRU military intelligence (service)," said the spokesperson.

Such a behaviour was unacceptable and a threat for Germany, she said, adding: "The federal government calls on Russia with every emphasis to put an immediate end to these activities."

Top News / World+Biz

Germany / Russia / Cyber attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

23h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

23h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

23h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places