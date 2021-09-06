Russia responsible for cyber attacks on parliament, says German foreign ministry

Russia is responsible for a renewed cyber attack on the German parliament, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in Berlin told journalists on Monday.

"The German government has reliable information according to which ghost writer activities can be attributed to cyber protagonists of the Russian state or Russia's GRU military intelligence (service)," said the spokesperson.

Such a behaviour was unacceptable and a threat for Germany, she said, adding: "The federal government calls on Russia with every emphasis to put an immediate end to these activities."