Russia remains committed to treaty banning nuclear weapons test explosions: MFA

A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launched during exercises held by the country's strategic nuclear forces at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia, in this image taken from handout footage released October 26, 2022. The captioning data read": "Missile launcher Yars". Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Moscow is committed to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Sergey Ryabkov emphasized Russia's commitment to the [CTBT] treaty and to strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website following the senior diplomat's meeting with Robert Floyd, Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the parties discussed Moscow's interaction with the CTBTO Preparatory Commission, including with regard to the creation in Russia of a segment of the International Monitoring System, which is "a key component of the CTBT verification mechanism."

ABOUT THE PREPARATORY COMMISSION

The CTBTO Preparatory Commission was established in accordance with the resolution adopted at the 1996 New York Meeting of the States Signatories to the CTBT. Its main task is to undertake activities to facilitate the entry into force of the CTBT and the establishment of a verification mechanism at the time of its commencement.

