Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945 - Boris Johnson

Europe

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:55 am

Related News

Russia plans biggest war in Europe since 1945 - Boris Johnson

"People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail," he said

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:55 am
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not pictured) during their meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not pictured) during their meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that according to evidence, Russia is planning "the biggest war in Europe since 1945".

Speaking with Sophie Raworth in a BBC interview, Johnson added, "All the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun."

Intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion that will encircle Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Mr Johnson said.

"People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail," he said.

The prime minister was speaking from Munich, where world leaders are meeting for an annual security conference.

The latest estimates by the US government suggests that between 169,000 and 190,000 Russian troops are now stationed along Ukraine's border, both in Russia and neighbouring Belarus - but this figure also includes rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Western officials have warned in recent weeks that Russia could be preparing to invade at any time, but Russia has denied the claims, saying troops are conducting military exercises in the region.

Asked whether a Russian invasion is still thought to be imminent, Mr Johnson said: "I'm afraid that that is what the evidence points to, there's no burnishing it.

"The fact is that all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun."

The prime minister said US President Joe Biden had told Western leaders intelligence suggested Russian forces were not just planning on entering Ukraine from the east, via Donbas, but down from Belarus and the area surrounding Kyiv.

"I'm afraid to say that the plan we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale," the prime minister said.

People needed to not only consider the potential loss of life of Ukrainians, but also of "young Russians", he added.

Mr Johnson was speaking after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and telling world leaders in a speech that any invasion of Ukraine by Russia would "echo around the world".

The full interview will be broadcast on BBC One's Sunday Morning programme at 09:00 GMT.

Top News / World+Biz

Boris Jhonson / Russia / Europe / war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

20h | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

19h | Wheels
Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

20h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

11h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

14h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

14h | Videos
Universal pension finally takes shape

Universal pension finally takes shape

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again