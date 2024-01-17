Russia to open polling stations in US for presidential vote

Europe

BSS/AFP
17 January, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 03:32 pm

Related News

Russia to open polling stations in US for presidential vote

The March 17 vote is expected to extend President Vladimir Putin's long rule until at least 2030

BSS/AFP
17 January, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 03:32 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Russia will open polling stations for its March presidential election at three diplomatic missions in the US, its envoy in Washington said Wednesday, as relations dip to an all time low since the Cold War over Ukraine.

The announcement came as Moscow said it has not yet decided if voting will take place in what it calls "unfriendly" European countries.

The 17 March vote is expected to extend President Vladimir Putin's long rule until at least 2030. He faces no real competition in the election, which will take place more than two years since Russia launched its Ukraine offensive.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"In the US, we plan to open three polling stations: in our embassy in New York, as well as our consulates in New York and in Houston," Russia's ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in an interview published by his embassy.

The US has armed Ukraine against Moscow's forces and the West has imposed huge economic sanctions on Moscow.

Russia said last week it did not yet decide if it will open voting stations in Europe.

"We are asking countries to ensure security," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week.

She said a decision will be made by the end of January.

Thousands of Russians have fled their country after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine, with many residing in EU countries.

The vote will take place as Russia has banned criticism of its Ukraine offensive.

Putin, who will run for a fifth presidential term, has been in power since 2000.

World+Biz

America / Russia / Voting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

18m | Videos
Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

1h | Videos
Inflation, Recession and Discrimination Economic Risk in Business-CPD

Inflation, Recession and Discrimination Economic Risk in Business-CPD

1h | Videos
This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

5h | Videos