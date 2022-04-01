Russia manufacturing activity shrinks to near two-year low in March

Europe

Reuters
01 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 01:01 pm

Related News

Russia manufacturing activity shrinks to near two-year low in March

The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 44.1 from 48.6 in the previous month, well below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction

Reuters
01 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 01:01 pm
An employee works at Rostvertol aviation plant, owned by Russian Helicopters company, part of Rostec State Corporation, which manufactures commercial and military aircraft including upgraded heavy Mi-26T2V helicopters, during a demonstration tour in Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
An employee works at Rostvertol aviation plant, owned by Russian Helicopters company, part of Rostec State Corporation, which manufactures commercial and military aircraft including upgraded heavy Mi-26T2V helicopters, during a demonstration tour in Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Russian manufacturing activity shrank in March at its fastest pace since the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020, dragged down by sharply rising delivery times and shortages of materials, a business survey showed on Friday.

The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 44.1 from 48.6 in the previous month, well below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey did not mention that Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 Feb, or the harsh economic sanctions against Moscow that that move triggered.

Manufacturing firms registered another deterioration in vendor performance, S&P Global said.

"Lead times lengthened substantially, and to the greatest extent on record amid severe material shortages," it said.

Companies also said material shortages were hampering efforts to replenish stocks.

The survey recorded the most substantial increase in selling prices on record, and the sharpest uptick in input prices since the series began in September 1997.

Employment declined for a second consecutive month, linked to the fall in client demand and new orders, with the rate of job-shedding quickening to its fastest since July 2020.

World+Biz

Russia / PMI / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

4h | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

5h | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

5h | Bangladesh
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

19h | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

19h | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

21h | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online