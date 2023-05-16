Russia launches new wave of night attacks on Kyiv

Europe

Reuters
16 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 09:04 am

Ukrainian servicemen use a searchlight as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen use a searchlight as they search for drones in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia launched a fresh wave of air attacks on the Ukrainian capital early on Tuesday and Ukrainian officials said defence systems had shot down objects over several districts of Kyiv.

It was not immediately known how many objects were shot down over the city and if any of them managed to hit their target. It was also not clear whether it was a missile or a drone attack. Reuters' witnesses reported a series of very loud blasts in the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said falling debris set several cars on fire and damaged a building in the Solomyanskyi district in the capital's west. Three people were injured.

Two cars caught fire in the city's southeastern Darnytskyi district, he added. Debris also fell on the city's zoo in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Kyiv's military administration said falling debris was reported in the capital's Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Solomyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

After a weeks-long hiatus, Russia in late April resumed its tactic of long-range missile strikes and has launched a flurry of attacks in recent days, often targeting Kyiv.

Nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts in early hours of Tuesday.

