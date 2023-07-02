Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days

Europe

Reuters
02 July, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 09:27 am

Related News

Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days

Reuters
02 July, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 09:27 am
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, Ukraine, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, Ukraine, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv after a 12-day break, a Ukrainian military official said on Sunday, with air defence systems preliminarily destroying all targets on their approach.

"Another enemy attack on Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads Kyiv's military administration, said in a post on the Telegram channel. "At this moment, there is no information about possible casualties or damage."

Reuters witnesses heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems hitting targets. There was no immediate information about the scale of the attack.

Kyiv, its region and a number of central and eastern Ukraine's regions were under air raid alerts for about an hour after 2 am local time (2300 GMT).

World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

11m | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

46m | Panorama
Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

1d | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

23h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh