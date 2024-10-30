Russia fines Google $2.5 decillion over YouTube bans

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 01:04 pm

The logo of Google is seen outside Google Bay View facilities during the Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, U.S. August 13, 2024. Photo: REUTERS
Russia's compounding fine against Google for years of refusing to restore the accounts of pro-Kremlin and state-run media outlets has reached a staggering 2 undecillion rubles ($2.5 decillion), says The Moscow Times.

The story was originally reported by Russian state media outlet RBC, citing an anonymous source familiar with court rulings against the tech company.

According to RBC's sources, Google began accumulating daily penalties of 100,000 rubles in 2020 after the pro-government media outlets Tsargrad and RIA FAN won lawsuits against the company for blocking their YouTube channels. Those daily penalties have doubled each week, leading to the current overall fine of around 2 undecillion rubles.

Undecillion is a number equal to 1 followed by 36 zeros. Google, whose parent company Alphabet reported a revenue of more than $307 billion in 2023, is unlikely to ever pay the incredibly high fine.

A total of 17 Russian TV channels have filed legal claims against Google, according to one of RBC's sources. Among them are the state-run Channel One, the military-affiliated Zvezda broadcaster and a company representing RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, blocked several Russian state-run media outlets over their support of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Authorities in Moscow retaliated with fines but stopped short of blocking the website.

Google's Russian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy in the summer of 2022 and was officially declared bankrupt last fall. Alphabet Inc's Google had earlier halted advertising in Russia to comply with Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

