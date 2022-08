A view shows a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in location given as the town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine August 11, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Russia has doubled the number of air strikes on Ukraine's military positions and civilian infrastructure compared with the previous week, Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said on Thursday.

"The enemy's planes and helicopters avoid flying into the range of our air defences, and therefore the accuracy of these strikes is low," he told a news conference.