Russia to deploy new paratroop regiment on annexed Crimea

Europe

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 11:31 am

Related News

Russia to deploy new paratroop regiment on annexed Crimea

Ukraine's defence ministry said on Wednesday its armed forces had conducted drills near the borders of Crimea

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 11:31 am
Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava March 1, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava March 1, 2014. Photo: Reuters

Russia said on Wednesday it would deploy a new paratroop regiment on annexed Crimea by the beginning of December and complained about a British deal to boost Ukraine's navy which it said showed British military activities were expanding near its borders.

Russia's military said it would establish the new regiment on the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, completing a reshuffle of forces touted by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in March, the Interfax news agency reported.

At the same time, Moscow voiced its objections to a framework agreement under which Ukraine will use British financing to enhance its naval capabilities, allowing it to buy missiles and build missile ships and a navy base on the Sea of Azov.

"We see this fact as the latest practical evidence of increasing British military activity in the states bordering Russia, in particular Ukraine," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing.

Her comments added to a pattern of statements in recent weeks in which Russia has voiced increasingly vehement opposition to Western military support of any kind for Ukraine, let alone the possibility of it joining NATO.

Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders, while Moscow in turn has accused Ukraine, the United States and their allies of destabilising behaviour, including in the Black Sea.

Ukraine's defence ministry said on Wednesday its armed forces had conducted drills near the borders of Crimea.

Commenting on the British-Ukrainian deal, the defence ministers of the two countries said on Wednesday: "Our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation.

"We are concerned by Russia's military build-up and activity around the borders of Ukraine."

Russia has responded to such concerns by denying that it is threatening anyone, criticising "alarmist" news reports and affirming its right to deploy its troops as it likes on its own territory.

World+Biz

Russia / Crimea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

15h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

15h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

16h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records