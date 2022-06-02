Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region to nationalise Ukraine's assets

Europe

Reuters
02 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region to nationalise Ukraine's assets

Russia claimed full control of the Kherson region in March and holds parts of the Zaporizhzhia region to the northeast

Reuters
02 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 10:12 pm
A view shows a shopping mall damaged by a Russian missile strike, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a shopping mall damaged by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

The administration in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine plans to take over state assets, including strategic firms, land and natural resources, the RIA news agency quoted the administration as saying on Thursday.

Russia claimed full control of the Kherson region in March and holds parts of the Zaporizhzhia region to the northeast.

World+Biz

Ukraine war / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

11h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

10h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

12h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

12h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 