Russia calls killing of Hamas leader 'unacceptable political murder', RIA reports

31 July, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 02:01 pm

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian armed group Hamas, speaks during a press conference after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon June 28, 2021. Photo: Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP, File)
Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian armed group Hamas, speaks during a press conference after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon June 28, 2021. Photo: Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP, File)

The killing of Hamas' chief political leader Ismail Haniyeh is "an absolutely unacceptable political murder", a deputy Russian foreign minister told RIA state news agency on Wednesday.

"This is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions," RIA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying. 

Bogdanov said the killing will also have a negative impact on ceasefire talks in Gaza, RIA added. 

Russia, which has relationships with Arab countries, Iran and Hamas as well as with Israel, has frequently condemned violence in the region and accused the United States of ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state.

