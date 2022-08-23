Russia calls Britain hypocritical for questioning its right to sit at G20

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 09:38 am

Russia&#039;s Embassy is seen in London, Britain March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Russia's Embassy is seen in London, Britain March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Russia's embassy in London on Monday called Britain hypocritical for a statement by its foreign ministry last week that questioned Russia's "moral right" to sit at the Group of 20 nations.

Britain said Russia had no moral right to sit at the G20 while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine.

"We consider such statements especially hypocritical after the UK, together with NATO allies discredited itself by actively participating in illegal and aggressive military campaigns in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria, as well as in other countries of the Middle East and Africa," the embassy said in a statement.

Indonesia will host the upcoming G20 summit in November and has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend.

