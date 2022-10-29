Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet

The Russian army on Saturday accused the UK of helping Ukraine plan a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, and said that one of its ships suffered "minor" damage.

"The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of the military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the city of Ochakiv in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region," Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement.