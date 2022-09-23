Russia to begin annexation votes in Ukrainian regions

Europe

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 11:35 am

Related News

Russia to begin annexation votes in Ukrainian regions

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 11:35 am
Members of the local electoral commission gather at a polling station ahead of the planned referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk people&#039;s republic to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Members of the local electoral commission gather at a polling station ahead of the planned referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk people's republic to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia will on Friday begin its plan to annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory via referendums in four regions controlled by Russian forces, a move the West says is a gross violation of international law that significantly escalates the war.

After nearly seven months of war, and a critical battlefield defeat in northeastern Ukraine earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin explicitly backed the referendums after the Russian-controlled regions lined up to ask for swift votes to join Russia.

The self-styled Donetsk (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republics (LPR), which Putin recognised as independent just before the invasion, and Russian-installed administrations in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will hold votes.

The voting, which the West and Ukraine says is a sham, is due to begin on Friday and will end on Tuesday, with results expected soon afterwards.

Russia will formally annex the areas after the results.

"The Kremlin is organizing a sham referenda to try to annex parts of Ukraine," US President Joe Biden told the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Ukraine has the same rights that belong to every sovereign nation. We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine," said Biden, who cast the war as part of a global contest between democracy and autocracy.

Ukraine, whose post-Soviet borders Russia recognised under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, says it will never accept Russian control of any of its territory and will fight until the last Russian soldier is ejected.

Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, said Russia would never abandon those in the regions it controls and whom he said wanted to secede from Kyiv.

He casts the war as both a battle to save Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine from persecution and as a way to foil what he says is a Western plot to destroy Russia. Ukraine denies Russian speakers have been persecuted.

In a direct nuclear warning to the West, Putin said he would defend Russian territory - and these regions of Ukraine will be considered Russian territory by Moscow shortly - with all means at his disposal.

'SHAM VOTES'

It is unclear exactly how the votes will work in a war zone when so many people have been displaced. Russia controls most of Luhansk and Kherson, around 80% of Zaporizhzhia and just 60% of Donetsk. Fighting continues in all four regions.

The results are not in doubt.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Russian-installed officials in the regions were setting targets for invented voter turnouts and approval rates, with some turnout figures already agreed.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine's Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, while Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas - which is comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk - sought to break away from Kyiv's control.

After Russian forces took control of Crimea, which has an ethnic Russian majority and was transferred to Ukraine in Soviet times, on 27 Feb 2014, a referendum on joining Russia was held on March 16.

Crimea's leaders declared a 97% vote to secede from Ukraine. Russia formally added Crimea on 21 March. Kyiv and the West said the referendum violated Ukraine's constitution and international law.

"As of next week, Russia will consider these Ukrainian territories as being part of Russia, and they will claim any Ukrainian attempts to retake their own sovereign territory as an 'invasion of Russia'," Britain's Cleverly said.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine-Russia war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

46m | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

1h | Earth
PHOTO: NOOR A ALAM

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

2h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

14h | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

14h | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

15h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh