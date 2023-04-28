Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead

Reuters
28 April, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 11:09 am

Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead

Reuters
28 April, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 11:09 am
A local resident carry home staff from a house of his neighbour damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A local resident carry home staff from a house of his neighbour damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia attacked cities in a wide arc across Ukraine early on Friday extending from the capital, Kyiv, through central and southern regions and at least five people were killed, according to media and officials.

"A young woman and a three-year-old child have been killed," Borys Filatov, mayor of the central city of Dnipro, said on Telegram. Filatov gave no further details.

The central town of Uman, three people were killed and eight wounded when a missile hit an apartment building, setting it ablaze, said Ihor Taburets, head of the military administration in the area.

Kyiv was also rocked by explosions and air raid sirens and explosions were reported across the country, according to the Interfax Ukraine and reports on social media channels.

There were no details on what had been struck in Kyiv or of any damage and casualties. The city's military administration said anti-aircraft units were in operation.

Interfax said explosions were also reported after midnight in Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and inMykolaiv in the south.

The attacks come as Ukrainian forces are expected to soon launch an offensive with new military equipment, including tanks, from its Western allies, after Russian forces made little headway in their winter offensive.

Russian forces have suffered setbacks throughout the conflict and have been trying for 10 months to punch their way into the shattered remains of Bakhmut, once a city of 70,000.

Russia sees Bakhmut as a key stepping stone to other cities in eastern Ukraine, now its major military objective.

Russia's attacks on Friday came a day after the Kremlin said it would welcome anything that could bring the end of the conflict closer, referring to a telephone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

It was the first time the leaders had spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

But the Kremlin said it still needed to achieve the aims of its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, saying it was necessary to protect Russia.

Ukraine and its Western allies rejected that, saying the invasion was an unprovoked land grab by Putin, which has brought the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two.

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

1h | Panorama
According to data from the fire service, between 2004 and 2018, 89,923 fire incidents resulted in over 2,000 fatalities, 11,000 injuries, and an estimated Tk2,099.73 crore worth of property damage. Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

1h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

1h | Features
The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

4h | Wheels

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

19h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

18h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

20h | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

4h | TBS Health

