Russia air defences down two drones near Moscow

Europe

BSS/AFP
04 July, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 11:30 am

Related News

Russia air defences down two drones near Moscow

BSS/AFP
04 July, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 11:30 am
Russia air defences down two drones near Moscow

Russian air defences downed two drones in the Moscow region on Tuesday, state media reported, adding there were no casualties.

"Two drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare" in the region of New Moscow, emergency services told the TASS news agency.

A third drone was "shot down" in the Kaluga region, around 190 kilometres (110 miles) from the capital, TASS said.

According to "preliminary reports", the three drones were heading toward Moscow, TASS said.

The agency quoted an unnamed source as saying all three drones were fixed-wing, and added there had been no casualties.

State-run agency RIA Novosti also reported that two drones had been downed near the village of Valuevo in New Moscow, citing emergency services.

The drones had fallen into an "open field" and no casualties had been reported, it said.

The reports did not say where the drones had originated.

Drone attacks have hit Russian cities throughout Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, but have intensified in recent months.

Moscow and its environs, lying some 500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, have up to now been rarely targeted.

In early May, two drones were shot down above the Kremlin, and later the same month drones hit Moscow high-rises.

World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

3h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

19h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

French riot at ease

French riot at ease

10m | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

19h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

20h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh