Rushanara Ali quits as UK PM's trade envoy after being appointed as shadow minister

She also sent a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Bangladeshi-origin British MP Rushanara Ali. Photo: UNB
Bangladeshi-origin British MP Rushanara Ali. Photo: UNB

British MP Rushanara Ali has stepped down from her post as the UK prime minister's trade envoy following her appointment as Shadow Investment and Small Business minister.

In a statement issued this week, Rushanara said "It has been a pleasure to serve as the UK prime minister's trade envoy to Bangladesh since 2016. I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and opportunity the role has brought, and I leave the role with pride, knowing that I have contributed to building strong bilateral relationships between the UK and Bangladesh."

"The cross-party nature of the Trade Envoy network is one of its great strengths. In my case, the role afforded me the opportunity to support and deepen relations and our economic ties between the UK and Bangladesh," she said.

She also sent a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

