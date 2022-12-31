Rishi Sunak's sombre New Year message: UK's problems won't 'go away' in 2023

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 03:24 pm

Rishi Sunak's sombre New Year message: UK's problems won't 'go away' in 2023

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister&#039;s Questions in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British prime minister Indian-origin Rishi Sunak warned that the UK's problems will not "go away" in 2023 after a "tough" 12 months in his New Year message as he promised that the "very best of Britain" will be on display in the coming months.

Rishi Sunak also pledged continuing support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion and said that King Charles's coronation on in May would bring the country together.

Admitting that 2022 was a tough year, Rishi Sunak said, "Just as we recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine."

"And it's because of those decisions that we've been able to help the most vulnerable with the rising cost of energy bills," he added.

Talking of his plan for the country, Rishi Sunak said, "Three months ago, I stood at the steps of Downing Street and promised I would work relentlessly on the things that matter most to you. Since then, this government has taken decisive action to back our NHS with record resources to tackle the backlogs - more funding, more doctors, and more nurses."

Rishi Sunak also said he was "not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the new year" but said 2023 is an opportunity to "showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage".

 

