Rishi Sunak tops first round of voting in UK leadership contest

13 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 10:25 pm

Rishi Sunak tops first round of voting in UK leadership contest

FILE PHOTO: Britain&#039;s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 24, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 24, 2022. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as two candidates were eliminated.

Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on 67 and foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 50. Finance minister Nadhim Zahawi and former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt were eliminated.

Ancestral ties: India avidly watching British leadership race

Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch received 40 votes, Tom Tugendhat received 37 and Suella Braverman received 32.

