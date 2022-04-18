Riots in Sweden over planned Quran burnings

People burn branches to block a road during a riot ahead of a demonstration planned by Danish anti-Muslim politician Rasmus Paludan and his Stram Kurs party, which was to include a burning of the Muslim holy book Koran, in Navestad, Norrkoping, Sweden April 17, 2022, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on April 17, 2022. Ulf Wigh/Wighsnews/Handout via REUTERS

Sparked by the apparent burning of a Quran by a far-right and anti-immigrant group, riots have taken place for a fourth day in several Swedish cities over the Easter weekend.

Local media said three people were injured in the eastern city of Norrköping on Sunday (17 April) when police fired warning shots at rioters, reports the BBC.

Several vehicles were set on fire and at least 17 people were arrested. On Saturday (16 April), vehicles including a bus were set on fire in the southern city of Malmo during a far-right rally. Earlier, the governments of Iran and Iraq summoned Swedish envoys to protest the burning.

According to a report by Reuters, The violence began on Thursday (14 April) after a demonstration organised by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line. Paludan, who had permission for a series of demonstrations across Sweden during the Easter weekend, is known for Quran burnings.

In some places counter-protesters attacked police ahead of planned right-wing extremist demonstrations. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the violence.

"Three people seem to have been hit by ricochets and are now being cared for in hospital. All three injured are arrested on suspicion of crime," police said in an online statement, adding none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said the situation in Norrkoping was calm on Sunday evening.

Police and protesters have been engaged in serious clashes during the past days where several police have been injured and multiple vehicles have been torched.