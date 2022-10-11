Remains of 240 people, including kids, found beneath UK department store

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 08:16 pm

Remains of 240 people, including kids, found beneath UK department store

The discovery is being called a 'window into medieval Haverfordwest (the area in Wales)' by experts who believe the remains belong to residents of a St Saviour's Priory from the mid-13th century.

The 'hugely significant' discovery was made under the old Ocky White building which reportedly closed in 2013 after occupying the site for nearly a century.(BBC)

The remains of over 240 people, including children were discovered Tuesday by archaeologists working on the remnants of a priory found beneath a former department store in Wales' Pembrokeshire.

The BBC said the discovery is being called a 'window into medieval Haverfordwest (the area in Wales)' by experts who believe the remains are those of the residents of a St Saviour's Priory believed to have been founded by an order of Dominican monks in 1256.

The 'hugely significant' discovery was made under the old Ocky White building which reportedly closed in 2013 after occupying the site for nearly a century.

Site supervisor Andrew Shobbrook was quoted as describing the priory as a 'significant complex of buildings with dormitories, scriptoriums (or rooms in medieval European monasteries devoted to writing)'. "It's quite a prestigious place to be buried. You have a range of people, from the wealthy to general townsfolk," he said.

Experts are of the view that the graveyards could have been in use up until the 18th century.

They also believe about half the remains being of children is indicative of high mortality rate at that time. The bones will be analysed for further details before being reburied.

Shobbrook said the discovery of remains with head injuries indicated their involvement in battles with wounds caused by arrows or musket balls. "We know that the town was besieged in 1405 by Owain Glyndŵr and they could be victims of that conflict."

Archaeologist Gaby Lester on the discovery said, "never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be involved in something so big," adding that the site is a massive part of Haverfordwest and Pembrokeshire's history.

As per BBC, the site is being redeveloped to become a food emporium, bar and rooftop terrace.

